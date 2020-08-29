Playing in back-to-back days, Red Wing wasn't able to shake the results from the day before and lost its second match of the season. The Wingers traveled to Winona on Friday in a match that was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was delayed due to a high heat index. The end result for the Wingers was a 6-1 loss to the Winhawks.

Red Wing was swept in singles play, with Hanna Kosek the only Winger with a set win at No. 2 singles. Much like the day before, Kosek battled back from a first-set loss but wasn't able to get the same end result this time. She lost her first set 6-3, won the second 7-6 (1) and lost the third 7-5.

After a strong effort at No. 2 doubles on Thursday against Austin, Jenna Siewert and Emma Roe were bumped up to No. 1 doubles and again performed well, even though they lost both sets by a 7-5 score.

At No. 3 doubles, Allie and Nora Meyer recorded their first win of the season. The pair won their first set 6-2, lost the second 6-4 and then narrowly won the third, 7-6 (5).

Red Wing, 0-2 in team play, will have a few days off before traveling to Faribault on Tuesday, Sept. 1.