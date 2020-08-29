LAKE CITY — The Lake City girls' tennis team was originally scheduled to play Cannon Falls at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Then, the match was moved up to 10 a.m. earlier this week. On Friday morning, the area woke up to steady rain and the match was back to its original start time after all.

Regardless of the shifting schedule, Lake City was prepared in its home opener as the Tigers defeated Cannon Falls, 5-2.

"These girls are just excited to be back on the courts," Lake City head coach Dena Huettl said.

That excitement appeared to extend to spectators as well.

"When talking with the girls, some of our more experienced players said there were as many people as they've seen at a home meet before," Huettl said.

The crowd, to their credit, mostly adhered to virus precautions such as social distancing and wearing masks and were rewarded with competitive matches from both teams.

Lake City swept all four singles but each game within a set was highly contested from the top of the lineup to the bottom.

In No. 1 singles, Lauren Ritz of Cannon Falls won the first set 6-4 before losing the second to Maddie Medvec by the same score. Medvec then won the tiebreaker, 10-8.

At No. 2 singles, Kaylee Muenzhuber defeated Maddie Hall (6-1, 6-1), Brooke Bee defeated Claire Dicke (6-2, 6-4) at No. 3 singles, and Libby Heise defeated Kaytlyn Otte (6-2, 6-3) at No. 4 singles.

Lake City's No. 1 doubles team of Dorothy Holland and Molly Kennedy also defeated Lindsey Miest and Morgan Kasa (6-3, 6-3).

Cannon Falls scored its two wins at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles. Ashley Johnson and Hannah Hjellming won (6-0, 6-1) at No. 2 doubles, while Anna Becker and Kaylee Anderson won (6-0, 6-0) at No. 3 doubles.