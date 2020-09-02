In their third match of the season, the Red Wing girls' tennis team recorded its first win of the season. The Wingers' 6-1 victory over Faribault on Tuesday also gave head coach Rose Alleva her first win since she took over the team.

Chloe Struss was the only Winger to not record a win as she fell to Faribault's Kylie Petricka (6-4, 6-0) in No. 1 singles.

Hanna Kosek, who has now recorded victories in two of her three matches so far this season at No. 2 singles, defeated Stacy Petricka after winning the second and third sets 6-4 and 6-0, respectively.

Jenna Siewert and Emma Roe who had previously been doubles partners, took residence at No. 3 and No. 4 singles and swept both of their opponents.

At No. 1 doubles, Anja Roth and Ani Blankenship won their first match of the season. The pair won their first set 7-5, lost the second 6-0 then won the third 6-4.

Allie and Nora Meyer moved up to No. 2 doubles and logged their second straight match victory with a 6-0, 6-2 win. Rounding out the lineup at No. 3 doubles were Ella and Ava Johnson, who won their match 6-1, 6-0.

Red Wing will look to keep their momentum going when they travel to Albert Lea for their next match on Thursday.