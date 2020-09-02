In their previous two matches, the No. 1 doubles team of Dorothy Holland and Molly Kennedy were the only doubles team to record a victory for Lake City. That all changed on Tuesday as all three doubles team won their matches, leading the Tigers to a 4-3 victory over Winona Cotter.

Holland and Kennedy won their third straight No. 1 doubles match 6-3, 6-3. After that pair, Lake City head coach Dena Huettl shook up the lineup in what created promising results. Olivia Freiheit partnered with Sophia Mahn at No. 2 doubles and won 7-6 (5), 6-1. At No. 3 doubles, Olivia Bailey partnered with Allison Wallerich — her first varsity action of the year — to win 6-1, 6-2.

Where Lake City found success in doubles, the opposite was true for singles. Kaylee Muenzhuber was the lone Tiger to win her match — a 7-6 (5), 6-0 victory at No. 2 singles.

Although it resulted in a loss, Brooke Bee played through a gauntlet of a match at No. 3 singles. Bee lost her first set 8-6, then the second as well after a tiebreaker, 8-7 (8).

Lake City is now 2-1 on the year as a team with a week off before hosting New Life Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 8.