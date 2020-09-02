HUDSON, Wis.-- Hudson’s girls’ tennis team continued its early season dominance in the Big Rivers Conference with a 7-0 victory over Chippewa Falls Monday, Aug. 31, in Hudson.

The Raiders dropped just seven games all day while improving to 3-0.

Hudson’s top three singles players-- Sophia Jonas, Lily Holmberg and Grace Diedrich-- all registered 6-0, 6-1 victories while Bailey Finch posted a 6-1, 6-2 win at the No. 4 singles spot.

The Raiders were even more dominant in doubles play, with Livi Boily and Jordan Yacoub winning 6-1, 6-0, and both Grace Lewis and Kira Young at No. 2, and Sophie Pope and Claire Keech at No. 3, sweeping their opponents 6-0, 6-0.

The Raiders will visit Chippewa Falls Thursday, Sept. 3, before hosting a nonconference match against New Richmond Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 4 p.m.