Four matches in and Red Wing has yet to field an identical lineup in any of them. Only Chloe Struss and Hanna Kosek have held firm to their positions at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, thus far.

The two Wingers have accounted for five of Red Wing's 13 match wins to this point. Add in Allie and Nora Meyer who have won three matches as a doubles team, and that's over half of the team's victories. So finding the right lineup spot for the rest of the team and maximizing their strengths against each opponent has been the challenge.

Red Wing girls' tennis head coach Rose Alleva is up to the task and now has two-straight victories to show for it — the latest being a 4-3 win against Albert Lea on Thursday.

Struss and Kosek again won their matches. Struss lost her first match 6-2 but rebounded with 6-0, 6-1 victories. Kosek won 6-3, 6-1.

Jenna Siewert logged her second consecutive match at No. 3 singles but couldn't find a way to win this time. She fell 6-4, 6-3. Allie Roe, who has bounced between No. 3 and No. 4 singles this season, won her first match of the year 6-3, 6-2 in No. 4 singles.

Allie and Nora Meyer continued their vault up the lineup, going from No. 3 doubles all the way up to No. 1 doubles against Albert Lea. The pair weren't able to keep their unbeaten streak alive, however, and fell 7-6(2), 6-1. Ani Blankenship and Emma Roe also dropped their match at No. 2 doubles after winning their first set 6-3. The pair then lost the next two sets 6-3, 7-5.

Ella and Ava Johnson at No. 3 doubles were the deciding match to determine which team would win. The Wingers' pair lost their first set 6-3 but then won two tightly-contested contests afterward 6-4, 7-5.

Red Wing, 2-2, will now have a nine-day break before hosting Rochester John Marshall on Saturday, Sept. 12.