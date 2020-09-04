After a week off from play, Ellsworth girls' tennis was back in action Thursday with a home match against Amery. The two teams had met earlier this season with Ellsworth being swept. This time, the Panthers welcomed an improved team result even though it didn't end in victory — Ellsworth lost 5-2.

Ellsworth head girls' tennis coach Brad Baker also made his first lineup adjustment of the season — a change that resulted in a match win. At No. 3 doubles, Molly Janke received her first varsity match of the season alongside new partner Hayley Bach. The pair worked well together, winning their doubles match 6-2, 6-1.

Claire Lawrence claimed the other victory for Ellsworth at No. 4 singles. She won her match 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Elsewhere in the lineup, the Panthers recorded close losses at No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles. Kacie Duval lost her No. 1 singles match 6-1, 7-5, while Victoria Dawley and Shelby Schultz lost 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Ellsworth, 1-6 in team play, will have another week off before traveling to Bloomer on Sept. 10.