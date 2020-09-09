HUDSON, Wis.-- New Richmond gave Hudson a battle in a number of matches but the Raiders got the key points when it counted to post a 6-1 victory over the Tigers Tuesday, Sept. 8 in Hudson.

New Richmond’s lone point came from Avery Knutson at No. 3 singles, who gutted out a tiebreak win in the first set before going on to earn a 7-6(12-10), 1-6, 6-1 victory.

“Avery did a really good job of staying calm through the long tie-break and then not getting down after losing the second set 1-6,” Tiger coach Denise Devereux said. “We changed the game plan as Grace seemed to figure out what Avery was doing well during the second set and Avery did a great job of executing what was planned throughout the final set.”

New Richmond pushed two of the three doubles matches to three sets but came up short, with Hudson’s Livi Boily and Jordan Yacoub prevailing 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 over Brogan O'Flanagan and Rhea Warner at the No. 1 spot, and Sophie Pope and Bailey Finch beating Carolin Fuchs and Aine Connolly 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 at No. 3.

“One doubles lost a close one in three sets, but they are starting to work well together and starting to get used to the level of play up at No. 1,” Devereux noted.

Hudson had an easier time in the remaining singles matches, with Sophie Jonas beating Izzy Brinkman 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1, Lily Holmberg defeating Onalie Dennis 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2, and Claire Keech topping Liz Counter 6-3, 6-0 at No. 4.

The Raiders improved to 4-0 with the victory while New Richmond lost for just the third time in seven matches this season.

Hudson is off until Tuesday, Sept. 15, when they return to Big Rivers Conference action at Rice Lake while New Richmond will host a quad with River Falls, Amery and Menomonie Saturday, Sept. 12, beginning at 9 a.m.