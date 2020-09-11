Facing Cannon Falls two weeks ago, Lake City won fairly convincingly. The second go-around was not so easy as the Bombers secured a 4-3 team win over the Tigers on Thursday.

Lake City kept its lineup almost entirely intact from the teams' previous meeting, but Cannon Falls had a different looking lineup. The Bombers kept the same lineup at No. 1 and 2 singles as well as No. 3 doubles, but everywhere else had a new look for Lake City.

At No. 1 singles, Maddie Medvec and Lauren Ritz were embattled in a three-set duel once again. In their previous meeting, Medvec won in three sets; this time Ritz came out on top. Medvec took the first set 7-5, but Ritz won the second and third sets 6-3 and 6-2, respectively.

Lake City's Kaylee Muenzhuber swept her match at No. 2 singles, 6-0, 6-0, while fellow Tiger, Brook Bee, had similar success at No. 3 singles, winning 6-1, 6-3.

At No. 4 singles, Allison Hughes of Cannon Falls won the first set 6-1, but Lake City's Liberty Heise rebounded to win the second set 6-3. Hughes took the third set 6-0.

Cannon Falls was dominant in the top two doubles matchups. The No. 1 team of Lindsey Miest and Hannah Hjellming won their match over Molly Kennedy and Dorothy Holland by score of 6-4, 6-1. The Bombers No. 2 team of Ashley Johnson and Claire Dicke swept their match 6-0, 6-0 over Olivia Freiheit and Sophia Mahn.

Olivia Bailey and Allison Wallerich logged Lake City's lone doubles win against Cannon Falls' Anna Becker and Kalee Anderson. Bailey and Wallerich won the first set 6-4, lost the second set 6-2 and then won the third 6-1.

Cannon Falls will next play Tuesday at Stewartville, while Lake City hosts New Life Academy on Saturday and then hosts Lourdes on Tuesday.