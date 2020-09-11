Ellsworth is on a roll. After opening the season with four-straight team losses, the Panthers have now won two of three matches. The latest being a 6-1 victory over Bloomer on Thursday.

Kacie Duval won her second match of the season at No. 1 singles by score of 6-0, 6-1. At No. 2 singles, Bailey Ahlers also notched her second match win by score of 6-2, 6-4. Claire Lawrence continued her dominance at No. 4 singles, winning 6-2, 6-1. It was her fifth match win this year.

In doubles, Ellsworth won all three matches. The No. 1 team of Lydia Cole and Hannah Hinrichs won 6-3, 6-3 — their first match win of the year. Victoria Dawley and Shelby Schultz won at No. 2 doubles 6-3, 6-0 — their first match win of the season as well.

To round out the lineup, the No. 3 team of Hayley Bach and Molly Janke won 6-0, 6-0.

Ellsworth, now 2-5 on the season, will next play Saturday when they travel to Baldwin-Woodville for a quadrangular.