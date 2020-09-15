In its previous three matches, the Ellsworth girls' tennis team lost, won, lost and won. So it was fitting to continue that pattern with a loss Monday against Altoona.

Ellsworth won two matches to Altoona's five, with the bottom of the lineup notching the wins for the Panthers.

Hayley Bach has been a staple in No. 3 doubles this season, winning her sixth match of the year — and third straight with Molly Janke. Bach and Janke won their match against Altoona's No. 3 doubles team of Anna France and Keyliana DeSantis, 7-5, 6-1.

Ellsworth's other win came from Claire Lawrence at No. 4 singles. Lawrence lost her first set 6-4 but rebounded to win the second set 6-3 and the tiebreaker, 10-4.

Up next, Ellsworth hosts Baldwin-Woodville on Tuesday and then travels to Mondovi on Thursday.