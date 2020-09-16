NEW RICHMOND, Wis.-- Liz Counter’s three-set win at No. 4 singles proved to be the difference in New Richmond’s 4-3 victory over Amery in a Middle Border Conference girls’ tennis match Tuesday, Sept. 15, in Amery.

The Warriors took the top three singles matches while New Richmond swept all three in doubles play, but Counter pulled out a 6-1, 5-7, 6-3 win at the No. 4 singles spot to tilt the final result in the Tigers’ favor.

“Liz did a nice job of re-grouping for the final set and stayed calm and played her game,” Tiger coach Denise Devereux said.

New Richmond prevailed in a pair of close doubles matches with Rhea Warner and Brogan O’Flanagan teaming up for a 6-4, 7-5 win at the No. 1 spot, and Carolin Fuchs and Aine Connolly winning 6-4, 7-5 at No. 3. Kellen Storie and Bella Baillargeon gave the Tigers a sweep of the doubles matches with a 6-3, 6-1 victory at No. 2.

Avery Knutson dropped a close 6-7(5), 4-6 decision at No. 3 singles while Liz Brinkman lost 5-7, 0-6 at No. 1 and Onalie Dennis lost 1-6, 0-6 at No. 2.

“Amery's top three players are very solid,” Devereux said. “All three are very, very consistent and do not make a lot of errors.”

The Tigers will host River Falls in a nonconference match Thursday, Sept. 17, beginning at 4:15 p.m.

Hudson sweeps Rice Lake

Hudson improved to 6-0 on the season with a 7-0 Big Rivers Conference victory at Rice Lake Tuesday.

Sophia Jonas led the singles surge with a 6-0, 6-2 victory at the No. 1 spot and Lily Holmberg and Grace Diedrich won by identical 6-1, 6-0 scores at No. 2 and 3, respectively, while Claire Keech pulled away after a close first set to earn a 7-6(3), 6-1 victory at No. 4.

The Raiders were just as dominant in doubles play, led by Livi Boily and Jordan Yacoub posting a 6-1, 6-1, win at No. 1. Kira Young and Grace Lewis rolled 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles while Sophie Pope and Bailey Finch won 6-4, 6-4.

The Raiders will host Rice Lake Thursday, Sept. 17.