For the first time since its opening match, Red Wing lost all three of its doubles matches. Due to its doubles sweep and win at No. 1 singles, Mankato East was able to edge the Wingers, 4-3, on Tuesday.

Hanna Kosek won her match at No. 2 singles 6-2, 7-5. Kosek has now won four out of five matches to start the season.

At No. 3 singles, Jenna Siewert won her match 6-2, 6-3. Since making the switch from doubles to singles, she has now won two of her last three matches.

Allie Roe logged Red Wing's final victory of the evening at No. 4 singles. Roe won her match 6-1, 6-3 — making it her second-straight victory.

Red Wing, 2-3 in team play, will host Northfield on Thursday before heading back on the road Tuesday to play Rochester Century.