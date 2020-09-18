After back-to-back wins to start the month, Red Wing has succumbed to back-to-back losses — the latest being a 5-2 loss to Northfield on Thursday.

Hanna Kosek recorded one of the Wingers' wins at No. 2 singles. Kosek won her match 6-3, 6-1. Allie Roe was the other Red Wing winner, taking her No. 4 singles match 6-1, 6-2.

At No. 3 singles, Jenna Siewert made her match close but was unable to secure the win. Siewert lost her first set 6-3, then rallied to win the second set 6-1. She then lost the third set 6-2.

Red Wing, 2-4 in team play, next travels to Rochester Century on Tuesday.