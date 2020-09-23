HUDSON, Wis.-- River Falls pushed Hudson to three sets at No. 3 singles and No. 3 doubles, but the Raiders prevailed in both close matches and won the rest in straight sets to earn a 7-0 victory over the Wildcats Tuesday, Sept. 23, in Hudson.

In the No. 3 singles match River Falls Elizabeth Lemke and Hudson’s Grace Diedrich split the first two sets by 6-2 scores before Diedrich pulled out a 7-5 victory in the third set.

In doubles play, Hudson’s Sophie Pope and Bailey Finch also had to work hard to earn a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 win over Emma Creen and Isabelle O’Malley at the No. 4 spot.

Sophia Jonas, Lily Holmberg and Claire Keech all won in straight sets for the Raiders at the one, two and four singles, spots, while Livi Boily and Jordan Yacoub at No. 1 doubles, and Grace Lewis and Kira Young, and No. 2 doubles, also posted two set wins.