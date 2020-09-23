For the first time all year, Chloe Struss and Hanna Kosek weren't slotted in to play No. 1 and No. 2 singles for the Red Wing girls' tennis team. Instead they paired up to play No. 1 doubles on Tuesday at Rochester Century.

Struss and Kosek weren't the only ones finding themselves in a significantly different role against the Panthers, as Red Wing girls' tennis head coach Rose Alleva completely overhauled the lineup. The result wasn't what the Wingers hoped for — a 7-0 loss without a single match win. However, the experience gained by seeing how each girl could perform in a different role could pay dividends later this year.

Allie and Nora Meyer, typically the team's No. 2 doubles pairing, played No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively. Ava Johnson and Emma Roe have played doubles all year, but it was their first time pairing up.

The only lineup decision that had any precedent was the No. 2 doubles team of Anja Roth and Ani Blankenship. The pairing had played together in every meet this season except Sept. 3 in Albert Lea.

Red Wing, 2-5 in team play, will next play Thursday against Rochester Mayo and will then travel to Owatonna on Tuesday.