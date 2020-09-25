Ellsworth finally caught a break. Since last Thursday, the Panthers have lost three-straight meets by one match. Against Unity on Thursday, the Panthers made their close meets seem like a distant memory as they completed a 5-0 sweep.

Kacie Duval won her No. 1 singles match 6-4, 6-2, while Bailey Ahlers won at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-1 and Ella Gardner won at No. 3 singles 6-1, 6-0. In doubles play, the No. 1 team of Lydia Cole and Hannah Hinrichs won 6-1, 6-2, and the No. 2 team of Victoria Dawley and Shelby Schultz won 6-2, 6-1.

Next up for the Panthers is the Middle Border Conference tournament in New Richmond on Tuesday. Play begins at 9 a.m.

Ellsworth 3, Osceola 4

On Tuesday, the Panthers were narrowly defeated by Osceola, 4-3.

Winning for Ellsworth was Gardner at No. 3 singles 6-3, 6-3. The Panthers also recorded two wins in doubles play. The No. 1 team of Cole and Hinrichs won 6-1, 6-2, and the No. 3 team of Brianna Maurer and Hayley Bach won 6-3, 6-4.