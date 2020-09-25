Although Lake City's senior night was spoiled with a 5-2 loss to Stewartville, signs of progress were visible. Lake City had not had a match win in two weeks heading into Thursday's meet, and the drought was ended with a couple of singles wins.

Breaking through for Lake City were Brooke Bee at No. 3 singles, winning 6-3, 6-0 and Libby Heise at No. 4 singles, who won her match 6-0, 6-2.

The No. 2 doubles team of Olivia Bailey and Allison Wallerich also performed well. The pairing lost their first set 6-3, but battled back to win the second 6-3 before losing the third set 6-2.