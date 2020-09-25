HUDSON, Wis.-- After dropping a 7-0 decision at Hudson Tuesday, Sept. 22, the River Falls girls’ tennis team picked up a point in the rematch Thursday, Sept. 24, in River Falls, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Raiders from posting a perfect 8-0 record in the Big Rivers Conference.

The Wildcats’ No. 3 doubles team of Emma Creen and Isabelle O’Malley pulled out a 7-6 (4), 1-6 , 6-4 victory over Hudson’s Sophie Pope and Bailey Finch to make Thursday’s final score 6-1 in favor of the Raiders. Tuesday’s matchup also went to three sets with Pope and Finch prevailing 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

“All the girls played better on Thursday,” Wildcat coach Cassie Erickson said. “The girls are putting in lots of hard work both on their tennis skills and working on their mental toughness and it’s starting to pay off as their matches are getting closer and more competitive each time they play. There is still work to be done to get them over the hump and have them on the winning side.”

Hudson’s No. 2 doubles team of Grace Lewis and Kira Young had a tougher time with River Falls’ Taylor Kasten and Ellie Hira Thursday than they did Tuesday. After winning 6-0, 6-4 on their home court Kasten and Hira made Lewis and Young work a lot harder for their 6-4 , 6-7 (1), 6-1 victory Thursday in River Falls.

Hudson’s No. 1 singles player, Sophie Jonas, took a 6-0 , 6-1 decision from Kalea Lemke Tuesday but Lemke gained some ground Thursday in a 6-2, 6-3 loss, while Lily Holmberg won both matches against Sylvia Klecker, 6-2, 6-1 and 6-2, 6-2, at No. 2 singles.

At No. 3 singles, River Falls’ Elizabeth Lemke and Hudson’s Grace Diedrich split the first two sets Tuesday by identical 6-2 scores before Diedrich pulled out a 7-5 victory in the third set. Diedrich went on to beat Lemke 6-4, 6-4 Thursday.

Hudson’s No. 1 doubles team of Jordan Yacoub and Livi Boily beat Olivia Bell and Andreea Ghenciu twice-- 6-0 , 6-1 Tuesday and 6-1 , 6-2 Thursday.

Both the Raiders and Wildcats are scheduled to begin WIAA Subsectional play Monday, Oct. 5.

New Richmond goes unbeaten in MBC

New Richmond posted a 7-0 victory over Baldwin-Woodville Tuesday, Sept. 22, to finish the regular season 6-0 in Middle Border Conference play.

The Tigers will host the MBC Tournament Tuesday, Sept. 29, beginning at 9 a.m. at the middle school and high school courts.

Izzy Brinkman led the singles charge with a 6-3, 6-1 win at the No. 1 spot and Onalie Dennis earned a 6-1 , 6-7 (8), 10-8 victory at No. 2. Avery Knutson and Liz Counter both won in straight sets, with Knutson winning 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3 singles and Counter winning 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4.

In doubles play, Brogan O’Flanagan and Rhea Warner posted a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 1, Bella Baillargeon and Kellen Storie won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2, and Caroline Fuchs and Aine Connolly rolled 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.

Thursday the Tigers earned a 6-1 victory at Mondovi with Dennis and Knutson moving up to post wins at the top two singles spots and Lilly Brinkman sliding into the No. 4 singles spot to earn a win.

All three doubles teams-- O’Flanagan and Warner at No. 1, Baillargeon and Storie and No. 2 and Fuchs and Connolly at No. 3, won in straight sets.