It was another rough day on the courts for the Red Wing girls' tennis team as it dropped its third-consecutive meet by a score of 7-0. The latest sweep came at the hands of Owatonna as the Wingers played in their final road meet of the regular season on Tuesday.

Red Wing girls' tennis head coach Rose Alleva kept the lineup identical to its previous meet for only the second time all season, but the consistency wasn't enough to put the Wingers in a position to win a match or even a set. In addition to the third-consecutive meet loss, it is also the third-consecutive meet without a set win for the Wingers.

Red Wing, 2-7 in team play, wraps up its regular season schedule Saturday with a home meet against Mankato West. The Wingers will hit the courts at noon. Section play will begin next week.