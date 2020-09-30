Matched up for the third time this year, Cannon Falls not only defeated Lake City, 4-3, but the Bombers also won the season series, 2-1.

Tuesday's match was hotly contested up and down the lineup as the Bombers won all three doubles matches and the Tigers won three singles matches. The all-important fourth win came at No. 1 singles for Cannon Falls. Lauren Ritz defeated Lake City's Maddie Medvec in three sets. Medvec won the first set 6-0, but then lost the next two 6-3, 6-4.

Cannon Falls' sweep through doubles play was led by the No. 1 team of Lindsey Miest and Hannah Hjellming with a 6-3, 6-0 win. At No. 2 doubles, Ashley Johnson and Morgan Kasa won 6-3, 6-2, and at No. 3 doubles, Anna Becker and Kaytlyn Otte won 6-0, 6-0.

Lake City won all of its matches in singles play. At No. 2 singles, Kaylee Muenzhuber won 6-0, 6-0. Brooke Bee won her match at No. 3 singles 7-6(4), 6-1, and Liberty Heise won the last two sets of her No. 4 singles match 6-4, 6-2 after she dropped the first set 6-3.

With section play beginning next week, Lake City has one match left on its schedule — a trip to Lourdes on Thursday. Cannon Falls hosts Stewartville on Thursday to close out its regular season.