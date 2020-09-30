NEW RICHMOND, Wis.-- New Richmond claimed all three doubles titles and got an individual title from Izzy Brinkman at No. 1 singles on its way to winning its sixth straight Middle Border Conference team championship at the MBC Tournament Tuesday, Sept. 29, on its home courts.

The Tigers added a pair of second place finishes and one third place showing to finish with 14 points, three points ahead of second place Amery.

Three of New Richmond’s four wins in the finals came against Amery, Including Brinkman pulling out a tough 4-6, 6-3, 11-9 decision over Sophie Whitley in the championship match at No. 1 singles.

Brogan O'Flanagan and Rhea Warner beat Deidra Meyer and Ally de la Cruz of Amery 6-4, 6-4, to win the No. 1 doubles title while MhKellen Storie and Bella Baillargeon defeated Jam Dannenmueller and Morgan Feldt of Amery 6-3, 6-2 in the No. 2 title match.

The Tigers’ fourth title came from Aine Connolly and Carolin Fuchs, who beat Hayley Bach and Brianna Maurer of Ellsworth 6-2, 6-1, at No. 3 doubles.

New Richmond’s Onalie Dennis reached the finals at No. 2 singles before losing to Amery’s Hannah Bottolfson 0-6, 0-6, while Avery Knutson took Amery’s Lily Marquand to three sets before losing 6-4, 3-6, 4-10. Liz Counter earned a 6-1, 2-6, 10-6 victory over Osceola’s Autumn Guckenberger of Osceola in the third place match at No. 4 singles.