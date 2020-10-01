Ellsworth traveled to New Richmond on Tuesday to test all of their skills acquired and experiences gained this season in the Middle Border Conference girls' tennis tournament. The Panthers weren't able to take up residence among the conference's best teams, but Ellsworth had plenty of positives to take away.

The Panthers finished the tournament in fifth place with five team points. New Richmond won the conference title with 14 points, while Amery took second with 11 and Osceola placed third with nine.

Claire Lawrence recorded one of two second-place finishes for Ellsworth. Lawrence, representing the Panthers at No. 4 singles, won two of her three matches. She won her first match against Baldwin-Woodville's Alyssa Moore 6-4, 6-2. Lawrence then faced Liz Counter from New Richmond, where she won the first set 6-4, lost the second 6-1 and then took the third 10-8. In the title match, Lawrence fell to Amery's Ashley Benysek 6-1, 6-1.

Ellsworth's other second-place finish came from the No. 3 doubles team of Hayley Bach and Brianna Maurer. The Panther duo won their first match 6-2, 6-1, then went on to win their second match 6-1, 6-1. Bach and Maurer ran into problems in the title match against New Richmond's team of Carolin Fuchs and Aine Connolly, who won 6-2, 6-1.

The fifth point scored by Ellsworth came from Ella Gardner at No. 3 singles. Gardner started off hot, winning her first match 7-5, 6-0 but then fell in two consecutive matches to take fourth place.

Next up for Ellsworth is the WIAA Division 2 regional tournament in Baldwin-Woodville on Monday, Oct. 5. Should the Panthers advance beyond regionals, they'd play again in sectionals on Oct. 7.