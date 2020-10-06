Ellsworth’s girls tennis team’s fall season came to a halt Monday as they came in seventh place at the WIAA girls’ tennis regional at Baldwin-Woodville.

Brianna Maurer and Hayley Bach were the only Panthers to record a victory on Monday as the pair won their No. 3 doubles match over Osceola’s Shaw Styles and Alexis See by score of 6-1, 6-1. Maurer and Bach couldn’t maintain that success in their second match of the day, and fell to Rice Lake’s Emile Mofle and Natalie Nolen, 6-4, 6-1.

As a team, Ellsworth finished in seventh place with two points. Regis won the regional with 24 points and Amery came in second with 16.