Red Wing entered the first round of the girls' tennis Section 1AA team tournament on Tuesday. Their stay in the bracket was short-lived however, as Owatonna swept the Wingers 7-0.

Chloe Struss, Hannah Kosek and Jenna Siewert all lost their singles matches in two sets while in No. 3 singles, Allie Roe fell in three sets. Roe lost her first set 6-2, rebounded to win the second set by the same score, and then lost the tiebreaker 10-4.

The doubles teams of Ani Blankenship and Anja Roth, Allie and Nora Meyer, and Ella and Ava Johnson all lost their matches in two sets as well.

With the team season now over, Red Wing next plays in the individual tournament Oct. 16.