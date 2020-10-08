Lake City and Cotter split their season series this fall and were presented a tiebreaking opportunity in the first round of the Section 1A girls tennis tournament on Tuesday. The result was not what Lake City had hoped as it lost 5-2, ending the Tigers team tennis season.

The two match wins that Lake City recorded were in the No. 1 flights for singles and doubles. Kaylee Muenzhuber won her No. 1 singles match over Hannah Graff 7-6, 6-2. Lake City's No. 1 doubles team of Molly Kennedy and Dorothy Holland also recorded a win — 6-1, 6-2.

Brooke Bee gave a scare to Cotter's Anna Piechowski in the three-set No. 3 singles matchup. Bee lost the first set 7-5, then rebounded to win the second set 6-2. In the tiebreaker, Piechowski won 10-5.

Cannon Falls, also scheduled to play on Tuesday against St. Croix Lutheran, advanced to the semifinals via forfeit. The Bombers will face Stewartville on Thursday at 4 p.m.