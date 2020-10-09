After getting bumped into the consolation round after Tuesday's Section 1AA tournament loss, Red Wing bounced back nicely with a 4-3 win against Waseca on Thursday. The Wingers narrowly missed out on adding one more win to their score as one match took a 10-point tiebreaker to determine the winner.

Red Wing did well in singles matches as it won three out of four against Waseca. Chloe Struss won her No. 1 singles match 6-3, 6-3, while Hannah Kosek won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 singles and Allie Roe won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 4 singles.

In doubles, the No. 3 team of Ella and Ava Johnson also recorded a win with scores of 6-3 and 6-2. Allie and Nora Meyer were the No. 2 doubles pair that just missed earning the victory. The duo won the first set 7-6(4), then lost the second set 6-4. In the tiebreaker, the pair lost 10-5.