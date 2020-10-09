NEW RICHMOND, Wis.-- New Richmond’s No. 1 doubles team of Brogan O'Flanagan and Rhea Warner earned a sectional title and Tiger No. 1 singles player Izzy Brinmkan placed third at No. 1 singles to earn berths at state at the WIAA Division 1 girls’ tennis sectional in Wausau Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The Tiger No. 1 doubles and No. 1 singles players were the only ones to advance out of Monday’s subsectional in Hudson, and O’Flanagan and Warner wasted no time earning a spot at state Wednesday’s by beating Jenna Lenzner and Greta Parsons of Antigo 6-1, 6-2 in their first match of the day.

But the duo was not done, and went on to defeat Brooke Evan and Lindsay Kaufman of Menomonie, 6-3, 6-4, in the semifinals before defeating Katie Meyer and Anika Eder of Wausau West 7-6(3), 7-6 (4) to sew up the sectional title.

Brinkman earned her state berth by coming from behind to beat Annika Johnson of Rhinelander, 4-6, 6-3, 10-2, in her first sectional match.

“Izzy started out very nervous and went down 0-3, but then settled in and played very well to win the match,” Tiger coach Denise Devereux said.

After dropping her semifinal match, 0-6, 0-6, to last year’s fifth place state winner Natasha Bailey of Wausau West, Brinkman defeated Haley Hastings of Menomonie, 6-1, 6-1 in the third place match.

At Monday’s subsectional in Hudson, Tiger No. 2 singles player Onalie Dennis and the No. 2 doubles team of Bella Baillargeon and MhKellan Storie each won their opening match before ending their seasons with losses to Menomonie.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions at University of Wisconsin facilities, the WIAA Division 1 Girls State Tennis Tournament will be held at the Lake Geneva Tennis Club Oct. 15-17.