With momentum in hand after a consolation round victory, Red Wing was looking to build off that and secure the victory over Rochester John Marshall on Monday. With no in-season match — it was cancelled due to rain — this was the first time the Big 9 foes faced each other this year. Red Wing fell short in their consolation round match, losing to the Rockets 5-2.

Red Wing's two victories came from Hannah Kosek at No. 2 singles and Allie Roe in No. 4 singles. Kosek won her match 6-0, 6-2, while Roe won 6-1, 6-2.

Jenna Siewert narrowly lost her match at No. 3 singles 7-5, 6-4.