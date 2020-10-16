Hudson’s top singles player Sophia Jonas and the Raiders’ doubles team of Kira Young and Grace Lewis both won their opening round matches at the WIAA Division 1 Girls Individual State Tennis Tournament to advance to the second day of competition at the Lake Geneva Tennis Club.

After a first round bye, Jonas defeated Haley Hastings of Menomonie, 6-1, 6-0, to earn a spot against fifth-seeded Zaya Iderzul of Badger on Friday.

Lewis and Young also had a bye in the first round before beating Ava Rawlings and Mallory Ritzmann of Badger 6-1, 6-3, and will play fifth-seeded Megan Lambrecht-Scasny and Lauren Sobieski of Muskego Friday. The Raider doubles team of Jordan Yacoub and Livi Boily lost their opening round match to Megan Griswold and Molly Schlosser of Oconomowoc 7-6(2), 4-6, 1-6.

New Richmond’s Izzy Brinkman won her opening round match Thursday over Aubrey Schmultzer of Watertown 7-5, 4-6, 10-7, before losing to sixth-seeded Natasha Bailey of Wausau West 1-6, 0-6 later in the day, while the Tigers’ doubles team of Brogan O’Flanagan and Rhea Warner lost to Ellaya Kucharski and Lauren Mrotek of Cedarburg 2-6, 2-6.