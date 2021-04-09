RED WING — Rain let up early enough for the tennis courts to dry, allowing Red Wing and Lake City to compete in their first match of the season Thursday. Three of the seven matches needed a third set to determine the winner, but Red Wing came away from the season opener with a 5-2 win in hand.

In usual spring fashion, the first days of practice two weeks ago were cold and windy. Then last week had a stretch of abnormally hot weather, followed by a wet past few days. At Red Wing High School on Thursday, the Wingers and Tigers had a mix of both with a windy overcast day.

PHOTOS: Red Wing and Lake City boys' tennis

Despite the dreary conditions, the competition on the court was anything but. Only three matches were won convincingly, while the other four were a battle until the end.

Red Wing’s No. 2 doubles team of Jacob Angell and Josh Kolby were the first to complete their match, a dominant 6-0, 6-2 win over the tandem of Edwin Larios and James Lukes. Alec McMury of Lake City provided the first win for the Tigers moments later with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Lance Lundberg at No. 4 singles. The Wingers received their second win of the day a short moment later when Nathan Farrar won the No. 1 singles match 6-1, 6-2 against Jack Meincke.

From that point on, everything was a tight contest.

The Wingers split the remaining two singles matches with the Tigers, but Red Wing earned a clean sweep of the doubles matches. At No. 2 singles, Joe Nafe of Lake City lost his first set 6-0 to Graham Achen, but he responded with 7-5 and 6-4 second and third sets to claim the win. At No. 3 singles, Jacob Werner of Red Wing won the first set 6-0, lost his second 6-4 and then closed out the third set with a 6-1 win.

In doubles, Jackson Hull and Aidan Hull of Red Wing defeated the No. 1 team of Trey Meincke and Ryan Heise after winning the first set 6-0, followed by a 7-6 second-set win after a 7-4 tiebreaker. In No. 3 doubles, the Winger duo of Mason Overman and Zack Burton defeated Keegan Ryan and Jack Banks after winning the first and third sets 6-3, with a 7-6 second-set loss after a 7-1 tiebreaker.

“It was exciting the kids got to play after not having a season last year,” Red Wing head boys’ tennis coach Doug Toivonen said. “Werner, Overman and Burton all earned their first career varsity wins.”

Red Wing, 1-0 as a team, returns to action Saturday morning when it travels to Mankato East to compete against Owatonna and the Cougars.

Lake City, 0-1 as a team, next plays Tuesday with a trip to Cotter.