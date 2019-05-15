Baldwin-Woodville elementary and middle schools hosted the 2019 Friendship Games, participating in modified Olympic-style races along with 10 other area schools.

Glenwood City, Ellsworth, Elmwood, Clear Lake, Hudson, Durand, Osceola, St. Croix Central, Amery and River Falls were on the roster to participate.

Baldwin-Woodville Occupational Therapist Dr. Carrie Kusilek said the event featured 150 participants. More schools were signed up this year than last year, Kusilek added.

Hundreds of students along with school staff filled the grandstands to cheer on the participants.