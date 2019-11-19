Somerset’s Eve Goldstein is one of the most respected and successful high school track athletes in Wisconsin.

That respect was reflected in the dozens of NCAA Division 1 college programs that courted her, hoping to have Goldstein compete for them. Goldstein narrowed her choice down to four schools and Tuesday she made it official, accepting a full athletic scholarship from the University of North Dakota.

Goldstein has won the WIAA Division 2 state championships in the shot put and the discus throw each of the past two seasons. When her NCAA letter of intent signing was held at the Somerset High School media center on Tuesday morning, more than 50 friends and family members were there to share in the excitement.

The decision for Goldstein came down to North Dakota, Oregon State University, the University of Nebraska and Minnesota State University, Mankato. She said all four schools had great selling points.

“It was the toughest decision I’ve ever had to make,” Goldstein said.

When Somerset track coach Brandon Berrey asked Goldstein about the upcoming season, she modestly answered with a goal “to set a state record.”

Goldstein said one of the things that swayed her decision was a strong education program at North Dakota. She has a goal of becoming a school principal. She spent time working with Somerset High School principal Shannon Donnelly last week, learning how the school set up its scheduling process.

The university is located in Grand Forks, which is a five-hour drive from Somerset. Goldstein said that proximity was part of her decision, knowing that her family members could drive to see her compete. She said the size of Grand Forks also played a role.

“Big city life really isn’t for me,” Goldstein said.

She isn’t the only area track athlete who has signed with North Dakota. Elle Thorsen, a standout at Red Wing High School, will also be a Fighting Hawk.

North Dakota also offers opportunities to study abroad, which was a component Goldstein was seeking. She has a strong interest in the Spanish language and she’s planning to study in Spain during her college years.

Goldstein said with getting the decision finalized, there’s such a weight lifted off my shoulders.”

She remains an incredibly busy student. Over the weekend she played an important role in the Somerset High School Musical “Beauty and the Beast.” Later this week, she’s part of the Somerset High School choir that will be spending a week in Florida. She’s a gifted singer and that has earned her a place in the district honors choir, which will perform on Dec. 2 at Somerset High School. Goldstein is also a member of the Somerset girls basketball team, which plays its season opener at home on Tuesday. Talk about a fitting way to cap a momentous day in her high school career.