DULUTH, Minn.-- Senior Anika Kling of Hudson has been named the College of St. Scholastica Women’s Track Athlete of the Year, the college announced Monday, May 18.

The Saints completed their 2020 indoor season, but COVID-19 put an end to the outdoor season. The women's team captured its 11th consecutive Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) Indoor Championship at the end of February.

Kling was named the Track Athlete of the Meet at the UMAC Indoor Championships Feb. 28-29 after being the top-scoring athlete for the second straight year. She captured four individual titles and was part of a relay championship, becoming the first CSS Athlete to win five events at the UMAC Indoor Championships. Kling also received the team's Captain Award.

A 2016 Hudson High School graduate, Kling was a three-time WIAA State qualifier and part of the Raiders’ school record-setting 4x100 meter relay team that won the sectional championship and finished fourth at state her senior year.