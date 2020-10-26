EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- Hudson High School graduate John Schuna is one of seven athletes, all of whom earned All-American status and competed in national competition, to make up the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Blugold Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

The new class, which was to have been inducted Oct. 2 during homecoming weekend, includes track athlete Schuna, basketball players Jon Wallenfelsz and Sherm Carstensen, golfers Josh Dirks and Ryan Quinn,, gymnast Alison (Eagles) Anderson and wrestler Davey Starks. This group represents the 44th class of men’s inductees and the 31st class of women’s inductees and brings the number of athletes, coaches and administrators who have been honored to 241.

Schuna was a nine-time NCAA All-American, winning the NCAA indoor shot put championship his freshman year. He never finished lower than sixth place in his next seven national shot put competitions, including three thirds. He also placed once in the discus in national competition. At the conference level, Schuna won two golds in the shot put with two seconds and two thirds. He also scored points in the discus three times and the indoor weight throw once. He set the Blugold outdoor record in 2004 and the indoor shot put mark in 2005.

Academic All-American

Schuna was a WIAA state runner-up in the shot put and discus for Hudson High School where he also won three Big Rivers Conference titles and set the Hudson shot put and discus records. A good student as well, Schuna was the WIAC Indoor Track Co-Scholar Athlete winner in 2005, the same year he received Academic All-American second team honors. He was a two-time Blugold Super Six Winner.

Blugold head coach Chip Schneider called Schuna “the guy” on the UWEC track and field team during his four years of competition. He said Schuna “had the combination of great strength, athleticism, intelligence and dedication that comes along rarely.” He added, “As a coach, I never worried whether John was doing everything to be better in the circle, in the weight room or away from the track.”

Schneider said that Schuna kept UWEC track and field relevant on the national level in his first few years as head coach. Since Schuna’s tenure, the men’s team has been a NCAA track and field power with multiple national shot put champions.

The Blugold Hall of Fame was established 47 years ago in 1973 to pay tribute, to give deserved recognition and to enhance school tradition by honoring former athletic letterwinners, coaches or administrators who demonstrated distinctive, unique or exceptional ability while on the campus at Eau Claire and have distinguished themselves in their profession or personally since leaving the institution.

There must be a lapse of 15 years from their final season of eligibility before an athlete can be considered for induction.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the class is only being announced at this time. An induction banquet may be scheduled in the spring if pandemic conditions have eased by that time, according to Director of Athletics Dan Schumacher and Hall of Fame Executive Director Tim Petermann.