RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- University of Wisconsin-River Falls junior sprinter and jumper Lexi LeFever of Hudson was named the USTCCCA Division III National Athlete of the Week and the WIAC Kwik Trip Athlete of the Week Tuesday, Feb. 9, for her performance in the Falcon track and field team’s first meet of the season Feb. 6, at UW-Stout.

LeFever made up for lost time in the Falcons’ dual meet against the Blue Devils by winning three events – the 60 meter dash, the 200 meter dash, and the long jump – notching marks in those first two events that ranked her among the nation's best.

LeFever won the 60 in 7.78 seconds and the 200 in 25.64 seconds, both personal best times that left her No. 2 in the nation by a slim margin (0.01 in the 60 and 0.10 in the 200). Her time of 7.78 in the 60 meter dash is also a new UW-River Falls program record.

“Lexi was pretty incredible today, there's no doubt about that,” Falcon track and field coach Colleen Sowa said. “The marks she hit are a testament to how hard she worked this offseason, even with our season in doubt.”

This is the first time in program history that a female athlete from UW-River Falls has been named National Athlete of the Week during the indoor season. David Paynotta previously was named National Athlete of the Week on Feb. 21, 2017.

LeFever followed up her award-winning effort at Stout by running the fastest 200 meter time in the nation this season -- 25.52 seconds -- at the Falcons’ home meet against UW-La Crosse Saturday, Feb. 13. She also posted a personal best distance of 5.59 meter in the long jump.

She is now second all-time in the 200 and long jump in UWRF indoor history.