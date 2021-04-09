Zumbrota-Mazeppa hit the road Thursday for the first track and field meet of the season in Kenyon. After a two-year break, the Cougars had a strong return as the boys’ and girls’ teams both took first place with 64.50 and 58 points, respectively.

Contributing to the season-opening team wins were 10 first-place finishes. Included among those were:

For the girls, Britta Stiller with a time of 15 minutes, 33.92 seconds in the 3,200-meter run; the 4x200 relay team of Maddie Seymour, Kirsten Bettermann, Olivia Seymour and Lexi Bohmbach (2:11.25); the 4x400 relay team of Siddha Hunt, Katie Keach, Bohmbach and Emerson Bengtson (5:26.24); Maddie Seymour in the high jump (4-02); Audrey Downes in shot put (25-08.25)

For the boys, Casey Weber in the 800 (2:45.76); the 4x200 relay team of Stanley Hinchley, William Higley, RJ Sylak and Logan Jasperson (1:44.96); the 4x400 relay team of Kyle Cloutier, Sylak, Zane Angerman and Miles Berg (4:09.98); Hinchley in the high jump (5-02); and Tanner Finstuen in pole vault (7-00).

Z-M next competes Thursday, April 15 at Kasson-Mantorville.

Lake City finishes as runners-up in Stewartville

Lake City made the trek to Stewartville on Thursday for their season-opening track and field meet. While the host Tigers dominated the meet, Lake City had a strong showing coming as both the boys and girls teams took second place with scores of 95 and 76, respectively. The Stewartville boys won with a score of 114, while the girls won with 104 points.

Despite the points gap separating the two Tiger teams, Lake City finished the day with 16 total first-place finishes. Among those were:

For the girls: Mela Schmitz with a time of two minutes, 45.48 seconds in the 800-meter run; Lauren Kennedy in the 1,600 (6:13.57); Jacey Majerus in the 3,200 (12:41.92); Ashley Veronen in the 300 hurdles (53.68) and high jump (4-08); the 4x400 relay team of Carley Earnest-Miller, Baily Earnest-Miller, Macey Beltz and Avery Grobe (4:50.58); the 4x800 relay team of Schmitz, McKenna Beltz, Carly Earnest-Miller and Majerus (10:51.84); and McKenna Bremer in discus (87-10).

For the boys: Matthew DeMars in the 200 (23.63), high jump (5-08) and long jump (20-07); Reese Anderson in the 800 (2:04.59); Joe Kozlowski in the 1,600 (4:48.81); the 4x100 relay team of Jeremy Nguyen, Kris Ryan, Carter Hagedorn and DeMars (46.10); the 4x400 relay team of Anderson, Kozlowski, Carson Matzke and Ryan (3:38); and Ryan in the triple jump (40-00).

Lake City next competes Thursday, April 15 at Kasson-Mantorville.