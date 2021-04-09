Originally scheduled to compete in their first track and field meet of the season April 20, The Wingers added an event Thursday in Faribault to get a jump start on the competition.

The competitive action was added to provide extra insight into which areas the Wingers needed to focus on during the next seven days of practice. The results from that first meet indicate, however, that Red Wing is in pretty good shape early on in the season as the girls’ team took first place with a score of 75.5 points, while the boys’ finished first with 62.5 points.

Between the two teams, the Wingers notched 23 first- and second-place finishes.

Among the winners for the boys: Noah Morgan in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.60 seconds; the 4x100 relay team of Thomas Lamkin, Morgan, Drake Danovsky and Kris Draper (46.78); Jed Heineman in high jump (5-06); Cade Wallin in triple jump (38-00.5); and Dixon Ehlers in discus (121-06).

Second-place finishers included: Lamkin in the 200 (24.67) and 100 hurdles (21.87); Heineman in the 400 (59.70); Devin Klatt in the 3,200 (11:34.07); Morgan in long jump (20-04.5); and Ehlers in shot put (40-08.5).

Among the winners for the girls: Cadence Thorson in the 100 (13.81) and long jump (16-02); Hallie Roschen in the 200 (28.94); Kylie Stockton in the 800 (2:36.47); Akacia Ingram in the 100 hurdles (20.52); Mattea Stockton in the 300 hurdles (55.63); Sydney Rahn in triple jump (32-06.25); and Sophia Rahn in shot put (31-01).

Second-place finishers included: Thorson in the 200 (29.08); Sydney Rahn in the 400 (1:07.77); Morgan Hanlin in the 300 hurdles (57.33); and Sophia Rahn in triple jump (32-06).

Red Wing next competes Tuesday, April 20. The boys’ team travels to Owatonna, while the girls travel to Rochester Century.