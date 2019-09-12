The student section’s cheers, the team huddles after every point and the high-fives given from bench players when a player is subbed out don’t mean much if they aren’t backed up by confidence and belief in a program.

The Spring Valley Cardinals believe they’ve tapped into the kind of positivity that goes beyond the rah-rahs — the kind of positivity that allows them to pull of 3-0 sweeps even when challenged by persistent opponents.

“We’ve been talking a lot this season about positivity and that when we get down we just need to bring each other up as much as possible and just stick together,” Spring Valley senior Lexi Johansen said after her team’s 3-0 non-conference win over Alma/Pepin on Thursday, Sept. 12. “Basically, when we get close like that, it’s all in our head and we just gotta push through and know that we can do it.”

The Cardinals used their revamped positivity to claim a 25-22 Set 1 win after being tied with the visiting Eagles 20-20. The Cardinals used an ace from Leigha Prudlow along with two Eagle errors to build some momentum before Johansen settled the match with a rightside kill assisted by junior setter Jasmine Ortner.

In Set 2, the Cardinals never trailed after taking the lead at 4-3 with a Johansen kill on the outside, which was assisted by Morgan Rustad, but the Eagles refused to go out quietly. The Cardinals took a 24-19 lead with a Johansen kill from the back row, but the Eagles used a late 4-0 run to keep things interesting. Seemingly unfazed, even after two back-to-back kills from the Eagles, the Panthers returned the Eagles’ serve then left it up to their opponents to make a move. The Eagles faltered and gave the Cardinals the 25-23 set win after committing a setting error before the Cardinals could win the point on their own.

The set-deciding error, along with the Cardinals’ dominant front row play, kept the Eagles from putting up a fight in the Set 3. The Cardinals worked their way up to an early 9-2 lead with kills from Alexia Anderson and Johansen and two early aces from Ava Birkel, Spring Valley’s lone varsity freshman who played like an upperclassmen against the Eagles.

“I’m really proud of her,” Johansen said of Birkel. “She’s really been kicking butt this year. She was nervous at first, but I can tell she’s getting comfortable with us. We just always talk her up, and we never want to say anything to her that’s going to make her want to shut down. She knows what she needs to do, she knows how to hustle, and she’s doing really well.”

Birkel had several major digs in the third set, which allowed the Cardinals to find kills from Johansen, Anderson, Taya Kado and Maddy Matthys and run away with a 25-13 Set 3 win.

It’s early in the season, but the Cardinals’ head coach Kelli Schlegel has seen an improvement in her team’s positivity, which she points to when asked about her team’s 2-0 best-of-five record.

“I’ve definitely noticed an improvement in attitudes and just the drive to finish better than we did last year and to compete with teams that we maybe couldn’t compete with in the past,” Schlegel said.

The Cardinals will continue their season on Saturday, Sept. 14, when they travel to Wabasha-Kellogg High School for a tournament, which is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.



