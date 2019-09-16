The classic signs of being a young team showed in the early-season play of the Somerset volleyball team last week.

Once the Spartans got a ways into the action, their play perked up. And when the matches came down to crunch time, the Spartans couldn’t finish off win. But in between, first-year Somerset coach Amber Vrieze said her team showed it is capable of being competitive in every match.

The Spartans competed in a tournament at Hudson on Saturday, losing matches against Menomonie, Bloomer, Baldwin-Woodville and Prescott. On Thursday, they lost matches in a quad at Elk Mound, against the host school, Ellsworth and Augusta. The most competitive match of the week came last Tuesday in the Spartans’ home opener against Spring Valley.

The Spartans lost the opening two sets against Spring Valley. Then the Spartans put together two of their best sets so far this season to force this into a fifth set. Unfortunately, the Spartans started slowly in that fifth set and couldn’t make up the early margin built up by Spring Valley.

Vrieze said she saw good things during the week. The Spartans were able to win a set against Ellsworth, which has been playing as well as any Middle Border Conference team thus far. Ellsworth won quad meets at New Richmond and Elk Mound last week.

The play of middle hitters Rachel Gaikowski and Hope Baillargeon is one of the strengths that has emerged for the team. The serving of Stevie Haigh is another. Haigh nearly led the Spartans to a comeback victory against Prescott with a long stretch of deadly serves. Vrieze said defense is the area that team is spending most of its energy improving.

There’s little time to practice as the schedule has hit full speed. The Spartans will be playing in a quad meet on Tuesday. The Spartans will be back home Thursday, hosting St. Croix Central in the first conference match of the season for both teams.

New Richmond volleyball

The only court time of the week for the Tigers was a home quad meet last Tuesday. The Tigers defeated Durand, but lost to conference rivals Ellsworth and Prescott.

Tiger coach Al Getschel was unenthused about the team’s performance, terming it “lackluster.” He said he wanted to make a stronger statement against the other MBC teams.

The Tigers labored in all aspects of their attack. They had 21 serving errors and 41 hitting errors, showing that the struggles were team-wide. The serving was feast or famine, because the Tigers also had 38 aces. That was led by eight each from Jade Berget and Kayla Dolezal. Three Tigers had seven aces. Cassie Emmerich and Mandy Dolezal each had 11 kills to lead the offense.

The non-conference schedule for the Tigers continues Tuesday with a home match against Menomonie. The Tigers start their MBC schedule on Thursday at Osceola. The Tigers will also play in a tournament on Saturday at Eau Claire North.