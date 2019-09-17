With its play in Tuesday’s home non-conference match against Menomonie, the New Richmond volleyball team showed its ready to be a player in the MBC race.

The Tigers played a well-rounded game in defeating the Mustangs 25-17, 19-25, 25-19 and 25-22.

This showing by the Tigers was far more encouraging than their previous home effort in a quad meet a week earlier. The Tigers started the match using their serving as a weapon, scoring several early aces and putting the Mustangs on their heels with the powerful serves.

The Tigers threw Menomonie a curve by pushing most of their early sets to the outside hitters. This was done purposely, according to Tiger coach Al Getschel. The Tiger outside hitters responded with a high percentage of successful hits. If Menomonie had plans of steering all its blocking toward the Tigers’ middle hitters, this forced a change of plans.

A change of plans also had to be done by the Tigers regarding their middle hitters. Senior Audrey Feuerer was out of the lineup Tuesday. She’s been dealing with a sore shoulder much of the season and Getschel said it flared in last week’s quad to the point that she had to be rested.

This is where the Tigers’ depth proved its value. Senior Brittany Emmerich has been the Tigers’ main threat as an outside hitter. She slid over to the middle, joining junior Leah DeYoung as the Tigers’ middle tandem. They both had excellent nights, scoring with a variety of hits and tips.

Getschel said Emmerich has a wonderful attitude, being happy with whatever role the coaches give her in each match. He phrased her attitude as “delightful.”

Volleyball is the only sport Emmerich plays. A few seconds with her shows how much she treasures the experience.

“I just love playing the sport. I’ll always put my heart out there, no matter the situation,” she said.

Emmerich is most noticeable as a hitter, but she’s a well-rounded player. Before she moved to the varsity midway through last season, she was playing all-around on the junior varsity team. Emmerich said she’s excited to get the chance to show what she can do as a middle hitter.

“The middle is where I get the adrenaline rush and where I can benefit the team the most,” she said.

After the first set, the Tigers had some struggles in their serve receive in the second set. That opened the door for Menomonie to take a lead and the Tigers couldn’t recover.

The Tigers made sure that didn’t happen again. The serving was sharp and pass was much improved as the Tigers started the third set with a 12-4 lead. The fourth set saw the Tigers build a 12-7 lead. In both cases Menomonie tried to come back, but the Tigers maintained steady play that kept them in a comfortable lead.