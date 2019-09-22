Just a week into the regular season, the Hastings Raiders volleyball team was forced to deal with adversity and they have struggled ever since. After the Raiders went 1-2 their opening week with a win over Simley and losses to Woodbury and St. Paul Highland Park, they lost senior hitter Mallory Brake to an injury and senior setter Hailey Feikema to illness. Without the two seniors who played significant roles, Hastings has gone 3-9 with the results from their match at Tartan unavailable. They are 4-11 overall and 2-1 in the Metro East Conference, where they sit in a tie for third at the moment.

After that first week, Hastings’ next win came during a two-day tournament in Apple Valley against Minneapolis Henry 25-12, 25-15. Two weeks ago, they traveled to Park where they lost 3-1 (25-20, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19). Two days later, the Raiders tallied their third win over MEC foe Mahtomedi at Hastings High School. They swept the Zephyrs 3-0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-19) and got big performances from seniors Madison Dold and Reilly Johnson. Dold had 12 kills during the win while Johnson racked up 20 assists.

This past week, Hastings went to Tartan on Thursday, Sept. 19, but again the results were not readily available. On Saturday, they hosted the Raider Invite, a 16-team varsity and junior varsity tournament. The varsity teams were Albany, Anoka, Orono, Park, St. Croix Lutheran, St. Paul Central, Visitation and Zumbrota-Mazeppa. The Raiders went 1-3 with losses to Zumbrota-Mazeppa (26-28, 25-15, 15-9); Orono (25-18, 17-25, 17-15) and Anoka (25-23, 26-24). Their lone win came against Visitation (25-22, 25-20) and they will next go to Bloomington Kennedy on Tuesday, Sept. 24. They host Henry Sibley on Thursday, Sept. 26.

With Brake and Feikema out for a significant amount of time, others have had to replace their contributions. Dold and fellow senior Kassidy Siedow have shouldered more of the hitting load, while Johnson and senior Emma Amundson have been solid and steady performers for the team. Freshman Macy Frandrup has been an important contributor, as have juniors Courtney Dahler and Veronica Kaiser.