Hot, cold and in between, that’s where the production of the New Richmond volleyball team landed in a busy week of action.

The Tigers took fourth place at the Husky Invite at Eau Claire North on Saturday. The Tigers played well for much of the day, going 2-2. The losses were against top-quality programs from North and Bloomer.

The cold spell came for the Tigers in their Middle Border Conference opener on Thursday at Osceola. The Tigers couldn’t find a way to be competitive, losing 25-20, 25-13 and 25-16. That was a far stretch from the sharp play the Tigers put together two nights earlier in a non-conference win against Menomonie.

The Tigers return to action this Thursday with a home match against Baldwin-Woodville. This match will start at 5:30 p.m., with Homecoming events to follow.

The pivotal match of the week was Thursday’s clash with Osceola. The Tigers were hoping they could battle evenly with the Chieftains, who are considered one of the favorites in the MBC. It started out that way, with the teams battling evenly through much of the first set. Then Osceola went on a scoring rally and the Tigers couldn’t recover. The Tigers never regained the upper hand.

Tiger coach Al Getschel said Osceola’s top middle hitter dominated the match, blocking numerous Tiger hits while finding ways to hit around the Tiger block attempts. He said serve receive was also an issue for the Tigers, causing them to not be able to run at their fastest tempo.

Mandy Dolezal led the Tigers with nine kills and Abbie Blaszczyk led the team with nine digs. Ashley Patten topped the team with 12 assists.

The Tigers made several changes for Saturday, switching to a 5-1 attack. Getschel said the team maintained its energy well throughout the day. He credited middle hitters Audrey Feuerer and Leah DeYoung for strong play.

“They were both lights out. They hit well and blocked well,” Getschel said.

The Tigers opened the day by sweeping Hayward. They then needed three sets to defeat Thorp. The Tigers were then swept by North in the final round of pool play.

“North was out of our league. They had three standout hitters,” Getschel said.

That moved the Tigers to the third place match against Bloomer. This was an excellent battle with both teams playing fiercely. New Richmond won the opening set 25-19. Bloomer came back to take the second set. The teams battled hard throughout the final set, with Bloomer winning 16-14.