RIVER FALLS-- The River Falls volleyball team has more losses this season than it’s had in the previous two years combined. But head coach Sara Kealy said that may actually be a good thing.

“I strengthened our schedule a lot this year,” Kealy said. “When I did this, I was not anticipating the number of injuries that we would have. But we have also learned how to overcome adversity. We have had contributions from everyone on this team and truly embraced our ‘All In’ motto. This week is the halfway point in our season and I am so excited about what lies ahead for this group.”

Halfway through the season, the Wildcats are ranked No. 7 in the state in Division 1 and have a record of 19-5, with their latest loss coming in the finals of the prestigious Eastbay Charger Challenge in Milwaukee Saturday, Sept. 21. They swept Menomonie last Thursday, Sept. 19, to improve to 3-0 in Big Rivers Conference play. Thursday also marked the return of senior all-conference setter Maddi Kealy, who missed the first half of the season with a foot injury.

“It's been such a rough year for injuries,” Kealy said. “It's exciting to feel like we are coming through the other side and have a chance to get some of our players back.”

Kealy split time Thursday with her younger sister Morgan, who stepped into the starting setter role at the beginning of the season and performed admirably in her older sister’s absence. Morgan Kealy dished out 17 assists Thursday while Maddi contributed seven.

“Morgan has done an excellent job as a freshman leading our offense,” Coach Kealy said. “She also knows that her sister, as a senior, has a different level of experience. She is happy to have her healthy and back on the court. They are a great support system for each other.”

The Wildcats dominated the Mustangs by scores of 25-2, 25-14, 25-16, with senior Jenna Huppert and freshman Taylor Peterson leading a balanced attack with five kills each.

“Jenna and Taylor had great matches,” Kealy said. “Jenna is a very versatile player who is able to play multiple positions, and Taylor is undersized in the middle but so athletic which allows her to compete against those taller athletes. We are looking forward to watching her grow over the next three years.”

Friday the Wildcats traveled to Milwaukee for the Eastbay Charger Challenge, which Kealy has described as a “mini-state tournament,” and said it lived up to its billing again this year.

“It was just as strong this year with all the top teams from Wisconsin,” she said. “And we had a great weekend.”

The Wildcats defeated Divine Saviour Holy Angels in the quarterfinals and Kimberly in the semifinals before dropping the title match to fourth-ranked Oconomowoc. Emily Banitt recorded a total of 59 kills on the weekend and Halle Olson had 49 to both earn spots on the all-tournament team.

“This is quite an honor at this tourney since it is stacked with top athletes,” Kealy said. “Emily does everything for us as a six-rotation player. I am excited to have her in the front row for her offensive ability, but then am equally excited when she rotates to the back row because she is such a good defensive player. And Haley is starting to establish herself as a dominant middle, not only in our area but statewide. She has the ability to crush the ball in the middle but can also hit on the pin. She gives us a lot of flexibility and is going to be key for us down the stretch.”

Maddi Kealy also saw extensive action, and while not in midseason form Coach Kealy said she set the ball well on her was to 113 assists. Banitt had 61 kills on defense and Abby Doerre had 60 while Doerre drilled nine service aces and Haley Graetz registered 14 blocks.

The Wildcats will visit Rice Lake for a BRC match Thursday, Sept. 26, before hosting the Wildcat Invitational Saturday, Sept. 28, beginning at 8 a.m.