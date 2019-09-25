The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves were right there. They proved they could play with the Elk Mound Mounders after they went on a 5-0 run and got within two points of one of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference’s top teams.

But then something shifted.

After the Wolves (8-10 overall, 0-2 DSC play) set the score at 16-14 in Set 1, the Mounders (10-7, 2-0) used a 4-0 run to pull away from their hosts and claimed a 25-18 Set 1 win before widening the deficit in their 25-12 Set 2 and 3 wins.

Some may not have had an answer for the sweep after what appeared to be an evenly-fought first half of Set 1, but EPC’s head coach Amanda Webb didn’t hesitate when asked what went wrong on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

“Our passing was inconsistent,” Webb said. “Our setters were running all over the court, and I think we were able to set our middles maybe five times.”



The Wolves showed they had enough front-row talent to stick with the Mounders in Set 1 when Katie Feuker recorded four outside kills, but the Mounders soon adjusted to EPC’s one-dimensional offense.

The Wolves held a 5-3 lead to start Set 2 but the Mounders then went on an 8-0 run after the Wolves were unable to cover their short tips placed behind EPC’s middle blockers. Maggie Glaus gave the Wolves a chance with her three outside kills and strong serving, but the Wolves could not find an answer for Maggie Bartig’s middle hitting. The Elk Mound freshman recorded five kills in Elk Mound’s first 25-12 set win of the night.

EPC once again stuck with the Mounders in the first half of the third set, but eight Set 3 attack errors held them back from keeping the final set of the night competitive. However, Webb found more faults with her team’s back-row play than what it was showing at the net.

“It all starts with passing, which is holding us back right now,” Webb said. “We know we can do it, we just have to figure out how to put it all together.”

The Wolves will have another chance to do so on Saturday, Sept. 28, when they compete in the six-team Eleva-Strum Invitational, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.



