It was almost too easy for the New Richmond volleyball at the start of Thursday’s match against Baldwin-Woodville.

After falling behind 3-1 in the opening set, the Tigers went on an incredible roll to lead 23-5. They finished with a 25-11 win.

Then, it was game on. Both teams went through inconsistent stretches, particularly in passing. New Richmond was able to finally wear down the Blackhawks in the second set, 26-24.

The Tigers’ play dropped off markedly through the first half of the third set, trailing 19-12. Senior Gracie Getschel then served seven straight points to get the Tigers back in contention. The Tiger front line then caught fire, led by Audrey Feuerer, to win the final set 25-21.

Tiger coach Al Getschel said he had an ominous feeling after the first set.

“I hate it when Game 1 is too easy, it doesn’t matter what team,” Getschel said. “In Game 2 we got a little complacent and our passing was off.”

The passing fell off further in the third set. It was Getschel’s serving that got the Tigers turned back in the right direction.

“She kept them out of system with almost every serve,” said Coach Getschel, her dad.

Gracie has been a fixture around the Tiger program for more than a decade. Her older sister, Breanna, was an all-conference player for the Tigers on their Middle Border Conference championship team in 2009. Gracie began playing volleyball in fourth grade, but has been immersed in the sport for much longer with her dad’s coaching. She said this winter, she would like to co-coach a Junior Olympics team with her dad.

She said she doesn’t find being a coach’s daughter difficult because it’s all she’s known in her volleyball career. She said they have a “player-coach dynamic” when she’s on the court, making sure never to call him “dad.”

Gracie said her vast exposure to volleyball is one of her best attributes in the game.

“I haven’t been the most skilled player. I’m not a natural athlete. I’ve had to find ways to make myself a player,” she said.

Gracie said she’s an analytical thinker like her dad. She’s planning to attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth in a STEM related field.

For her dad, having a daughter on the team is much more of a challenge.

“It’s heaven and hell. I love when she’s playing well. She feels the pressure. She’s under a microscope,” he said. “She knows the game inside-out, upside-down.”

Coach Getschel said he felt most of the Tigers played well in Thursday’s win. He said the most noteworthy effort came from Kayla Dolezal who worked her way back into the rotation.

“Kayla played extremely well. She had a great attitude all week,” he said.

Getschel said the coaches have a policy that the girls have to re-earn their spots in the lineup with their efforts in practice every day.

Next week is one of the busiest weeks of the season for the Tigers. They will play at St. Croix Central on Tuesday, before hosting Prescott on Thursday. The Tigers will then host their annual invitational on Saturday, Oct. 5.