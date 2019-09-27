The Ellsworth Panthers wanted to sharpen up their serve receive after their 3-1 win over the Prescott Cardinals on Thursday, Sept. 19.

One week later, they found a solution granted by an injury.

“I can’t jump, really,” current libero Claire Kummer, who typically serves as an outside hitter said. “So I’m libero for now until further notice.”

“She’s our best passer, so she’s got to be back there,” Ellsworth’s head coach Nicole Vande Berg said. “So until she can jump, that’s where she’s going to stay.”

Ellsworth’s (1-1 in Middle Border Conference play) serve receive did show improvements on Thursday, Sept. 26, when Kummer and her crew hosted the St. Croix Central Panthers (3-0 MBC play), but they ran into a new problem in their 3-2 loss: lacking confidence.

“Confidence in the moment when it matters was a big part of our locker room conversation,” Vande Berg said. “We play a lot to be safe and just not lose rather than take it to somebody. We have to find some confidence in the big moments to go up there and hit the ball.”

Ellsworth was able to take Set 1 after SCC recorded seven attack errors in Ellsworth’s 25-18 win, but once the visiting Panthers began to connect at the net, Ellsworth couldn’t keep up.

St. Croix Central leaned on the power hitting of Katie Gostovich and Kathryn Larson and took advantage of seven hitting errors from as it cruised to a 25-15 victory in Set 2.

Ellsworth soon bolstered its energy as it climbed to a 15-6 lead in Set 3 after aggressive net play from Brooke Minder, Emily Nelson, Avery O’Neil and Autumn Radkey-Earney, but SCC didn’t back down and closed the deficit to 22-18 thanks to its superior blocking that Ellsworth’s defense couldn’t keep up with. However, Ellsworth pulled off their second set victory at 25-18 after three late attack errors from SCC.

The disparity in confidence at the net was made clear in Set 4. SCC racked up 15 kills in its second set win of the night while Ellsworth recorded nine, two of which were a tip and a push. Ellsworth proved that it had the powerful hitting needed to outdo SCC with Minder’s quick middle kills and O’Neil’s down-the-line outside hitting, but the Panthers were unable to get full swings in as consistently as SCC who forced a fifth set with a 25-17 Set 4 win.

The two Panther teams saved the most competitive set of the night for the very end as Ellsworth challenged its guests with the hitting of O’Neil and SCC answered back with strong serving from Larson and smart ball placement from middle hitter Delaynee Bohatta. Ellsworth tied the game at 11-11 with an outside kill from Minder, but SCC used three straight Ellsworth errors and a game-winning middle kill from Bohatta that went unattended near Ellsworth’s back out-of-bounds line to settle the final set at 15-12 in SCC's favor.

Ellsworth met in its locker room for roughly 20 minutes after the game, but when the Panthers returned to their court, they knew where their solutions lie.

“I think that once we find the confidence within ourselves, it’ll just rub off because energy is so contagious,” Kummer said. “I think we’re so close. When we’re high in energy and we just trust our skill sets, I think that’s when we play our best.”

The Panthers quickly found a solution for their lacking serve receive, so with five MBC games left to play before regionals, they have plenty of time to add confidence into the mix.

When we figure out how to do that all the time, we will be tough,” Vande Berg added.

The Panthers will return to action on Tuesday, Oct. 1, when they travel to Amery (1-1 MBC play).

OTHER AREA SCORES:

Prescott (2-1 MBC play) defeated Amery 3-0 on Thursday, Sept. 26, with set wins of 25-22, 25-17 and 25-11 after defeating Baldwin-Woodville in four sets on Tuesday. Prescott will travel to Somerset on Tuesday, Oct. 1, to look for its third MBC win.

The Spring Valley Cardinals earned their first Dunn-St. Croix Conference win of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 24, after defeating Durand 3-1. Lexi Johansen recorded 19 kills and 19 digs to lead the Cardinals in both categories.



