HUDSON-- After two straight weeks of road matches, the Hudson volleyball team is looking forward to a home match against Menomonie this Thursday, Oct. 3.

The Raiders wrapped up their longest road trip of the season by taking third place at the 12-team Mora (Minn.) Invitational Saturday, Sept. 28. Hudson went 3-1, defeating Aitkin, Mora, and Hermantown with their lone loss coming in three sets to Becker in the semifinals.

“Overall it was a very nice day for us,” head coach Dennis Saathoff said. “We got to play teams we don't usually see and we played some solid volleyball throughout the day and had a lot of fun matches with everyone getting to participate in some way to the team's success.”

Hudson opened play with a 25-18, 25-10 win over Aitkin behind seven kills by Abbie Matuke and six aces from Liz Collinson.

Everyone contributed in the second round-robin match of the day, a 25-15, 25-16 victory over host Mora. Abbie Richardson had the hot serving hand with five aces and Belle Blakey recorded an ace as a defensive substitution while Carly Tersteeg hit .500 as an offensive substitution. Merrie Thao also contributed to the team's 20 defensive digs.

Hudson’s lone loss of the day came in the playoff round to Becker by scores of 21-25, 27-25, 11-15.

“This was the first match of the day when our service errors eclipsed our aces and we only recorded one block for point against their mostly 5-11 front line players,” Saathoff noted.Ariana Zins recording 17 digs and Sara Hoffman 11. Kaitlyn Zignego and Liz Collinson had 18 and 14 assists respectively, while Hoffman had a team-high 14 kills.

The Raiders bounced back with a 25-17, 25-19 win over Hermantown in the third place match behind 15 assists from Collinson and 13 aces as a team, led by Zins with four and Collinson and Zignego with three each.

“Our team hitting percentage was the highest of the year so far at .359,” Saathoff noted, “with Shay Wassman, Richardson, Abbie Matuke and Tersteeg all going through the match with no hitting errors.”

Earlier in the week the Raiders posted a 3-0 non conference victory at Ellsworth behind a 10-kill night from Noelle Kiltie. Scores of the match were 25-21, 25-18, 25-20.

“Although we did not have a lot of bad passing errors, we were also not at our best with the placement of our passes so we had stretches where our offense had to really grind to score points,” Saathoff said. “It was good to see that we can be not at our best as a team and still find a way to win matches.”

Thursday’s Big Rivers Conference match against Menomonie tips off at 7 p.m. at Hudson High School.