“Our first quarter was called ‘new’ because at the start of the season we are trying to figure out roles, expectations, etc.,” she said. “The second quarter was called ‘routine.’ We settled into who were are as a group along with balancing school and life.”

The Wildcats just completed their second quarter, and they did it in style by allowing an average of just 14.2 points per game in wins over Woodbury, Clayton, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Eau Claire North and Osceola at their Border Battle Invite Saturday, Sept. 28.

The third-ranked Wildcats are now 25-5 on the season. So what can we expect in the third quarter?

“One thing I love about this team is that they are always evolving,” Kealy said. “It's been a rollercoaster with injuries and adjusting to the demands of the schedule, but we've grown. Those that have stepped up to fill roles that they didn't expect are more mature players now, those returners that have experience have stabilized us, and those injured players that had the potential to return are working their way back in.”

The Cats welcomed senior setter Maddi Kealy back to the lineup two weeks ago. Now all-state middle blocker Anna Wolf is expected to make her first appearance of the season this Thursday against Eau Claire Memorial.

“We are beyond excited to see what layer she will add to our offense,” Kealy said.

The Wildcat offense was pretty good last weekend, with Emily Banitt recording 39 kills in five matches while hitting .545, and Halle Olson and Haley Graetz contributing 26 and 21 total kills respectively. Abby Doerre drilled five service aces and led the defense with 37 digs as all four Wildcats were named to the 12-player all-tournament team. This comes after Banitt and Graetz earned all-tournament honors at the Charger Challenge in Milwaukee the week before.

“It is wonderful that we have so many athletes that are being recognized for their individual performances,” Kealy said. “This just goes to show how many talented players we have on this roster and that at any time, different players can step up and lead.”

Maddi Kealy dished out a total of 82 assists in Saturday’s five wins while freshman Taylor Peterson led the team in blocks with seven.

Earlier in the week the Cats improved to 4-0 in Big Rivers Conference play with a 25-12, 25-18, 25-13 road victory at Rice Lake.

“We have strengthened our schedule so much that our conference matches feel less intense than some other matchups we see throughout the season,” Kealy said. “Because of that it takes a different mental focus. We have to challenge ourselves to constantly be growing and improving if we are going to reach our ultimate goal at the end of the season. Sometimes that means setting smaller goals for ourselves within a match. Each time we step on the court we have an opportunity to get better and that is the mindset these girls play with.”

Wolf is expected to make her season debut at home this Thursday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m. against Eau Claire Memorial. The Cats will host North Branch for a non conference match Tuesday, Oct. 8 before road matches at Chippewa Falls Oct. 10 and Hill-Murray Oct. 17 sandwiched around the St. Michael-Albertvillle Invitational Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11-12.

Kealy said she is excited about the ‘third quarter” of the season.

“It’s going to be just as interesting as the first two as we continue to redefine who we are,” Kealy said. “The sky is the limit for them.”