Ending the New Richmond Invitational with a win is the starting point in what the Somerset volleyball team hopes to turn into a burst of momentum.

The Spartans defeated Cadott in the final round of Saturday’s tournament. The first three rounds of the tournament fell in line with how the Spartans’ season has gone. They can put up good battles against quality teams, but can’t find ways to get the wins. That happened when the Spartans opened the tournament against Grantsburg, Altoona and Barron. Grantsburg was the tournament champion and Altoona and Barron are both capable teams.

So when the Spartans were able to top Cadott, it gave them some validation. This was the second time Somerset faced Cadott this season, so the Spartans were able to avenge a loss suffered on Sept. 5 at Cadott.

The Spartans are hoping Saturday’s win carries into a tremendously busy week. The Spartans play at Boyceville on Monday and they host New Richmond Tuesday (this is Somerset’s annual Dig Pink match). The Spartans play at Amery Thursday and in a tournament at Cumberland on Saturday.

In addition to the New Richmond meet, the Spartans lost a pair of Middle Border Conference matches last week, against Ellsworth on Tuesday and Prescott on Thursday. The match against Prescott went four sets.

Somerset coach Amber Vrieze said the Spartans are working hard to find ways to come out on top in more of their close matches.

“We can compete with all the teams, we’re just not consistent enough to stay with them,” Vrieze explained. “We’re working on coming out strong and then carrying it through the middle (of sets). That’s where we seem to lose our focus.”

Vrieze said the team is concentrating on improving its communication every day. She said the team needed to see some success on Saturday and thinks it could be the start of something.

“We’re excited to turn the corner and start getting some wins,” she said.